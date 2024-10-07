OVER THE GARDEN WALL Returns with New Stop Motion Short for 10th Anniversary

Everyone’s favorite eerie classic animation miniseries is getting a long-awaited follow-up. Over the Garden Wall is celebrating its 10th anniversary, not only with collectibles straight from the Unknown, but also with a new two-minute stop-motion short that brings back the main protagonists, Wirt and Greg.

Cartoon Network

Patrick McHale, the creator of the Emmy-winning series, is collaborating with Aardman, the animation studio behind claymation legends Wallace & Gromit, and my personal idol, Shaun the Sheep, on the project. The post below offers a sneak peek of the Over the Garden Wall characters in stop-motion form. We don’t yet know what this 10th anniversary Over the Garden Wall short will depict or whether it will even have any kind of plot, but we are excited to find out.

McHale has contributed to various other projects in addition to his magnum opus above. He started his career on Cartoon Network, working as a writer and storyboard artist on both Flapjack and Adventure Time. Most recently, he co-wrote Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio. While Cartoon Network has overgone many changes over the years, we’re absolutely excited to see McHale return to his roots for Over the Garden Wall‘s 10th anniversary.

Over the Garden Wall follows brothers Wirt and Greg, voiced by Elijah Wood and Colin Dean, respectively, as they get lost in a forest called the Unknown. The series depicts their adventures as they try to find their way home.

Cartoon Network

Cartoon Network released Over the Garden Wall in 2014 as its first-ever miniseries. Which, as we’ve mentioned, makes it the 10th anniversary of the series already. McHale originally created Over the Garden Wall as an animated short, which later became a ten-part miniseries. After the series’ success, the creators also adapted it into an ongoing graphic novel series.

The new stop-motion Over the Garden Wall short will be available to watch on Cartoon Network’s YouTube and social media on November 3. Although the short may arrive a little late for Halloween, it’s still the coziest animation for any night in the Fall. To catch up before November, the Over the Garden Wall miniseries is available to stream on Hulu.