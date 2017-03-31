close menu
search menu
Nerdist Special ReportsNerdist Special Reports

Scarlett Johansson Talks Bringing GHOST IN THE SHELL to Life

Posted by on March 31, 2017

Making a successful live action anime adaptation is by no means an easy feat. Films like Dragonball Evolution hang like a millstone around the genre’s neck, often serving to dissuade filmmakers from attempting what seems like the impossible. Yet with Rupert Sanders’ Ghost in the Shell, the impossible has seemingly been achieved: a compelling, visually stunning, and deeply weird anime adaptation that brings the sci-fi cyberpunk strangeness of the original to the big screen for a new generation of viewers.

ghost-in-the-shell

At the heart of this new iteration of the iconic anime story is Scarlett Johansson, who stars as the Major, a highly advanced, cybernetically enhanced counterterrorist agent trying to prevent a cybercriminal from wreaking havoc on Tokyo and uncover dark secrets about her own past, too. Not only does the Major wrestle with issues of personhood and identity—struggling with what it means to be a human brain inside a cybernetic body—but also issues of consent and agency. After all when you don’t technically own your body, what say do you have in what happens to it?

scarjo-ghost-11132016

While in New York City at a recent press day, I sat down with Scarlett Johansson to speak with her about the Major’s internal struggle. In addition, I spoke with co-stars Juliette Binoche (“Dr. Ouelet”), Pilou Asbæk (“Batou”), and Chin Han (“Togusa”) about what drew them to the project, wearing intense eye prosthetics, mullets, and more.

Ghost in the Shell is in theaters now.

Will you be seeing Ghost in the Shell? Let me know in the comments below.

Image: Paramount Pictures

Dan Casey is the senior editor of Nerdist and the author of books about Star Wars and the Avengers. Follow him on Twitter (@Osteoferocious).

Tags

, , , , , , ,
How Much Does Your Ghost Weigh?

How Much Does Your Ghost Weigh?

video
GHOST IN THE SHELL is the Best Anime Adaptation Yet (Review)

GHOST IN THE SHELL is the Best Anime Adaptation Yet (Review)

article
The Incomplete Onscreen History of Cyberpunk

The Incomplete Onscreen History of Cyberpunk

article
Surround Yourself with Falling Dominoes Thanks to This 360-Degree Video

Surround Yourself with Falling Dominoes Thanks to This 360-Degree Video

article
FROZEN’s Darker Ending Details Finally Revealed!

FROZEN’s Darker Ending Details Finally Revealed!

video
Wanna Have Breakfast with 7 Doctors Who?

Wanna Have Breakfast with 7 Doctors Who?

article
OMG, Would You Look at These New AMERICAN GODS Posters

OMG, Would You Look at These New AMERICAN GODS Posters

article
BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER Cast Reunites for 20th Anniversary Photo Shoot

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER Cast Reunites for 20th Anniversary Photo Shoot

article
This Guy Made a NERF Gun That Breaks The Sound Barrier

This Guy Made a NERF Gun That Breaks The Sound Barrier

article

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES

1.
BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER Cast Reunites for 20th Anniversary Photo Shoot
2.
Six Hayao Miyazaki Movies Returning to Theaters This Year
3.
AMERICAN GODS Opening Titles Blend Iconography and Tech in Trippy Sequence
4.
What is That Great Song in the Game Of Thrones Season 7 Trailer?
5.
GHOST IN THE SHELL is the Best Anime Adaptation Yet (Review)

Instagram

Twitter