TRUE DETECTIVE Reveals First Look at Jodie Foster in Season 4 - Nerdist
NEW
Close Search
Television 

TRUE DETECTIVE Reveals First Look at Jodie Foster in Season 4

by Eric Diaz
Dec 12 2022 • 2:30 PM

It’s been thirty years since Jodie Foster won her second Oscar for playing young investigator Clarice Starling in The Silence of the Lambs. Now, she’s playing a detective again, in the fourth season of HBO’s True Detective. The news arrives via a report from Deadline. More recently, the publication also reported that Kali Reis will star opposite Foster, completing the traditional True Detective duo. The official title for this season of the hit anthology series is True Detective: Night Country. It has now received the official green light from HBO. And now we even have our first look.

Jodie Foster in True Detective Season 4 Night country
HBO

Jodie Foster is also an executive producer for this season and will play Detective Liz Danvers in the series. Kali Reis meanwhile will play Detective Evangeline Navarro. The creative force behind this newest iteration of True Detective is writer and director Issa López. You can read the official description right here:

The series is centered around Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro who are looking to solve the case of six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanishing without a trace, when the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska. The pair will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.

Image

This already sounds spooky and intriguing—and in the vein of the celebrated first season of True Detective. While many big film actors transitioned to TV over the years, this marks the first time Foster has done television work since childhood. At least in front of the camera that is. In recent years, she directed episodes of Orange Is the New Black, Black Mirror, and  Tales from the Loop.

Jodie Foster in the 2021 film The Mauritanian
STXFilms

Reis, meanwhile, recently debuted in Catch the Fair One, an indie movie whose story she also helped to develop. According to Deadline, she is the first Indigenous American female world champion in boxing, as well as an Indigenous rights advocate. She’ll soon appear in Black Flies alongside Sean Penn and Tye Sheridan.

Kali Reis will star in True Detective alongside Jodie Foster
IFC Films

The last season of True Detective came in 2019. And now, we know this new season will premiere in 2023, but no more specifics than that. Here’s hoping that Foster can channel some of those Clarice Starling vibes, and give fans a new classic character. We love Jodie Foster best when she’s the smartest sleuth in the room. And we can’t wait to see what she and Reis have in store for us.

Originally published on June 28, 2022.

Top Stories
Television
The Best WEDNESDAY Quotes From the Supreme Addams Family Mem...
Opens in new tab
Science & Tech
Watch an Asteroid Vaporize Life on Earth in This Scary Simul...
Opens in new tab
Television
Christina Ricci’s Character in the WEDNESDAY Series, E...
Opens in new tab
Television
TRUE DETECTIVE Reveals First Look at Jodie Foster in Season...
Opens in new tab
More by Eric Diaz
Star Trek
The STAR TREK: DS9 and VOYAGER Characters We Hope to See in PICARD Season 3
Opens in new tab
Spider-Man
All the New Spider-Man Variants We Saw in the ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE Trailer and Poster
Opens in new tab
Guardians of the Galaxy
Who Is Lylla, Rocket’s Otter Friend in GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3?
Opens in new tab
Star Trek
Every STAR TREK Series, Ranked from Worst to Best
Opens in new tab
Trending Topics

BEST OF 2022

5 Posts

WEDNESDAY

18 Posts

MARVEL

994 Posts

DC COMICS

712 Posts

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE...

YELLOWJACKETS Season 2 Casting: Adult Survivors, New Players, and More
Post Type Icon
Television
YELLOWJACKETS Season 2 Casting: Adult Survivors, New Players, and More
Rotem Rusak
5 MIN READ
A GHOST STORY FOR CHRISTMAS – Britain’s Scary Tradition
Post Type Icon
Television
A GHOST STORY FOR CHRISTMAS – Britain’s Scary Tradition
Kyle Anderson
10 MIN READ
The Best WEDNESDAY Quotes From the Supreme Addams Family Member
Post Type Icon
Television
The Best WEDNESDAY Quotes From the Supreme Addams Family Member
Tai Gooden
11 MIN READ
THAT ’90S SHOW Teaser Really Takes Us Back… Right to the Basement
Post Type Icon
Television
THAT ’90S SHOW Teaser Really Takes Us Back… Right to the Basement
Rotem Rusak
5 MIN READ
Henry Cavill to Star in WARHAMMER 40,000 Live-Action Franchise
Post Type Icon
Television
Henry Cavill to Star in WARHAMMER 40,000 Live-Action Franchise
Michael Walsh
3 MIN READ
10 YELLOWJACKETS Season 1 Questions That Still Need Answers
Post Type Icon
Television
10 YELLOWJACKETS Season 1 Questions That Still Need Answers
Rotem Rusak
11 MIN READ
Amazon Orders Live-Action GOD OF WAR TV Series
Post Type Icon
Television
Amazon Orders Live-Action GOD OF WAR TV Series
Amy Ratcliffe
3 MIN READ
SEE MOREShow More

v2.08 – © Nerdist All Rights Reserved