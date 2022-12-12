TRUE DETECTIVE Reveals First Look at Jodie Foster in Season 4

It’s been thirty years since Jodie Foster won her second Oscar for playing young investigator Clarice Starling in The Silence of the Lambs. Now, she’s playing a detective again, in the fourth season of HBO’s True Detective. The news arrives via a report from Deadline. More recently, the publication also reported that Kali Reis will star opposite Foster, completing the traditional True Detective duo. The official title for this season of the hit anthology series is True Detective: Night Country. It has now received the official green light from HBO. And now we even have our first look.

HBO

Jodie Foster is also an executive producer for this season and will play Detective Liz Danvers in the series. Kali Reis meanwhile will play Detective Evangeline Navarro. The creative force behind this newest iteration of True Detective is writer and director Issa López. You can read the official description right here:

The series is centered around Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro who are looking to solve the case of six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanishing without a trace, when the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska. The pair will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.

This already sounds spooky and intriguing—and in the vein of the celebrated first season of True Detective. While many big film actors transitioned to TV over the years, this marks the first time Foster has done television work since childhood. At least in front of the camera that is. In recent years, she directed episodes of Orange Is the New Black, Black Mirror, and Tales from the Loop.

STXFilms

Reis, meanwhile, recently debuted in Catch the Fair One, an indie movie whose story she also helped to develop. According to Deadline, she is the first Indigenous American female world champion in boxing, as well as an Indigenous rights advocate. She’ll soon appear in Black Flies alongside Sean Penn and Tye Sheridan.

IFC Films

The last season of True Detective came in 2019. And now, we know this new season will premiere in 2023, but no more specifics than that. Here’s hoping that Foster can channel some of those Clarice Starling vibes, and give fans a new classic character. We love Jodie Foster best when she’s the smartest sleuth in the room. And we can’t wait to see what she and Reis have in store for us.

Originally published on June 28, 2022.