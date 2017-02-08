The MAGIC SCHOOL BUS Will Ride Again with Kate McKinnon in the Driver’s Seat

If you’re not relaxed and feeling good, we have just the thing to make your day complete, because not only is Netflix bringing back the Magic School Bus for all new fun and educational adventures, the streaming site has announced today that one of its most important characters will be voiced by one of the funniest women in the world, Kate McKinnon.

“Wahoooo!”

The Saturday Night Live and Ghostbusters star will voice “The Friz” herself, the kid’s teacher and bus driver extraordinaire, Ms. Frizzle, in the revival of the beloved animated 90s show, this time known as the Magic School Bus Rides Again.

It’s no surprise Netflix went after someone as talented as McKinnon to fill Ms. Frizzles shoes (not to mention all of her wonderful/absurd/amazing dresses), since the original voice of the character was none other than the legendary Lily Tomlin. Although, since producer Stu Stone said they have “tons of cameos planned” for the show, we wouldn’t at all be surprised to hear Tomlin return as a guest star.

Mama Frizzle anyone?

We told you last month about this long awaited reboot, which was originally announced all the way back in 2014, but this is the most exciting news yet. McKinnon is the perfect choice for the flamboyant, funny, and supportive Ms. Frizzle. In fact, can we get some live-action episodes too?

While we still don’t know when the new episodes will be coming to Netflix this year, you can watch all of the original ones there now.

What do you think of McKinnon being chosen as the voice of Ms. Frizzle? Drive into our comments below to tell us what you think, but don’t forget your seat belts, everyone!

Images: Scholastic