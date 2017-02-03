close menu
The CAPTAIN UNDERPANTS Movie Poster Will Brief You Now (Exclusive)

February 3, 2017

With 12 books, six spin-offs, and reasonably harmless would-be controversies about potty humor, it was inevitable that Captain Underpants would finally make it to the big screen. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the first book–time enough for kids who grew up with the stories to have kids of their own–and that makes it the perfect time to finally unveil the movie’s poster:

Ed Helms will play the title character, the hypnotized alter-ego of mean Principal Krupp, who becomes the kindly hero every time he hears the sound of fingers snapping. Initially the character in the books had no super powers, but that changed when aliens became involved, and I assume the movie would rather get to that plot point sooner than later. Kevin Hart and Thomas Middleditch will play George and Harold, the teen comic-book creators who pulled the initial hypnotic prank. Nick Kroll will voice the villainous Professor Poopypants, and Jordan Peele is Melvin, the annoying classmate who may or may not become the Bionic Booger Boy later on.

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie is directed by David Soren (Turbo), a DreamWorks Animation stalwart ever since he was a storyboard artist on The Road to El Dorado, and written for the screen by Nicholas Stoller (Storks, Muppets Most Wanted).

Is your butt ready for some big-screen Underpants? Y-frontin’, homie? Think the action’s gonna be pretty tightie? Click the image above to “pull up” an even higher-res image.

And let us know in comments what your hopes are for childhood’s most enduring Captain since Crunch.

Images: DreamWorks Animation, 20th Century Fox

