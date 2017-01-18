Welp, Patrick Stewart Is Playing the Poop Emoji in Sony’s THE EMOJI MOVIE

Sir Patrick Stewart has been a professional actor for nearly 60 years now, and during that time, he’s played space travelers, a mentor of superheroes, and dozens and dozens of other roles on stage, TV, and film. Now, it’s 2017, and pardon our salty language, but he’s landed his shittiest role yet. It was just announced that Stewart, the same man who was knighted in 2010 by Queen Elizabeth II and carried the Olympic torch as a proud representative of England in 2012, will voice Poop in Sony’s The Emoji Movie.

Don’t believe us? Sony Pictures tweeted out the news themselves, showing off Stewart’s character as a bow tie-wearing pile of excrement:

So excited to announce the distinguished @SirPatStew as Poop in the #EmojiMovie – in theaters August 4th! #SonyAnimationDay pic.twitter.com/JTeEhP08qI — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) January 18, 2017

Really, should this be that big of a surprise? Stewart’s a distinguished and accomplished thespian, yes, but he’s never shied away from fun, and what role is more fun than that of a literal coil of feces? Let us know if you think of one, because we’re coming up short.

Sony Pictures also made two other cast announcements today: Maya Rudolph has been brought on board to play Smiler, and, as we knew already, T.J. Miller voices Gene, the film’s protagonist who “was born without a filter and is bursting with multiple expressions.” We previously learned that the cast will be rounded out by Steven Wright (as Mel Meh), Rob Riggle (Ice Cream Emoji), and Tom Kane (Poop Daddy).

Up next: @MayaRudolph will dazzle you with her picture perfect smile as Smiler in #EmojiMovie! #SonyAnimationDay pic.twitter.com/pDsfiHSyu0 — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) January 18, 2017

.@NotTJMiller plays Gene, an exuberant emoji who was born without a filter and is bursting with multiple expressions! #EmojiMovie pic.twitter.com/PknRFPI46j — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) January 18, 2017

Check out the trailer for the movie below, and let us know who you think should play other emojis; We believe Kristin Wiig would make a fantastic Person Tipping Hand.

Featured image: Apple