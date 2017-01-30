MAD MEN’s Jon Hamm Will Reprise Don Draper on SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS

When you are an ambitious small business owner with a restaurant under the sea, and you want to grow your business to new heights, you turn to people with a proven track record, professionals that managed to make Burger Chef sound as special as a home cooked meal. That’s right, you call in the big boys, you call in the Mad Men.

You call in Don Grouper.

Yes, Don Grouper (!!!), a charming advertising executive, will be coming to Bikini Bottom on an all-new episode of Nickelodeon‘s SpongeBob Squarepants this President’s Day weekend, and he will be voiced by–who else–Mad Men‘s Jon Hamm. The real life Don Draper will play Don Grouper (we’re just going to say that pun-tastic name as many times as we can), who shows up with a “big plan for the Krabby Patty,” one “that may prove irresistible” to Mr. Krabs. But it may also cause problems between Patrick and SpongeBob after Mr. Krabs starts producing his signature item on an industrial scale.

Even in animated form, Don Draper causes trouble wherever he goes. But my god that smile just makes it so hard to hate him….

And if you had any doubts that you needed a Mad Men parody from SpongeBob, the video up above featuring a recreation of the Mad Men opening credits should put that to rest.

Maybe this means one the day the Spongebob finale will end with him writing the McDonald’s jingle “I’m Loving It.”

The episode, titled “Goodbye, Krabby Patty,” airs Monday night, February 20 at 7:00 p.m. EST, and it will cap off Nick’s “President’s Day Weekend Krabby Patty Party,” which starts Saturday the 18th. It’ll consist of a Spongebob Squarepants marathon, with other original content and videos, both on air and online.

However, Nick will be celebrating all month long, as the Krusty Krab Facebook page will be run like a real restaurant in February, filled with all sorts of fan goodies. That’s “all leading up to the release of a brand new product featured in the episode,” the brand new Frozen Krabby Patty. (SpongeBob would definitely not support selling frozen Krabby Patties. He’s a purist.)

On top of all of that, starting February 13, the new game SpongeBob SquarePants Cartoon Creator, will be available on Nick.com and with the Nickelodeon App, and it will allow fans of the show to “create interactive cartoon strips starring their very own SpongeBob-style avatars.”

Hmm, a huge roll out for a new product, with tons of interactive ways to engage fans and build excitement, all capped off with a brand new episode guest starring one of the best actors in the world, who will be playing a parody of his most famous, iconic character?

It’s almost like Don Draper himself came up with this promotional plan.

No, not Don Draper. Don Grouper.

We already hope to get a Don Grouper spinoff where he takes Sandy Cheeks under his wing and teachers her the business.

What other famous television character would you like to see show up on SpongeBob Squarepants? Dive down into the waters of our comments section below to sell us on your winning pitch.

Images: Nickelodeon