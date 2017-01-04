close menu
Exhilarating STAR WARS REBELS Midseason Trailer Reveals Obi-Wan Kenobi

Posted by on January 4, 2017

“My friends make the impossible possible.”

That quote from Sabine Wren could be the tagline for the Rebel Alliance in Star Wars. We see more of the scrappy group fighting the Empire with bravery and ferocity in the new midseason trailer for season three of Star Wars Rebels. I have two words to describe this trailer edited by the one and only Kevin Yost: Holy. Sith. Watch it again and see if you agree.

Are you back? Good because oh my, do we have things to discuss. Let’s visit the Obi-Wan-shaped elephant in the room first. We knew Maul was on his way to Tatooine since Ezra confirmed the Sith holocron’s information about Obi-Wan Kenobi being on the remote planet. I wasn’t sure if we’d get to Obi-Wan in season three, but here we are. Obi-Wan on Tatooine before A New Hope. It’s happening. And as ComicBook.com revealed, Stephen Stanton (voice of Wilhuff Tarkin in the animated series and the voice of Admiral Raddus in Rogue One) is voicing this version of Ben.

obi-wan-star-wars-rebels

That out of the way, let’s discuss some other highlights. We’re seeing the rebel cells come together for their first attack, and Thrawn couldn’t be more excited. He’s been waiting, and it looks like he’s about to unleash his full wrath–and he knows about Fulcrum. Fingers crossed for Kallus (I’m harboring a ridiculous theory that he survives, changes his name, and becomes General Draven). It looks like the base on Atollon is about to come under attack. Do you think the rebels will move to Yavin 4 after this?

Oh! And did you catch a glimpse of a death trooper? Thrawn certainly seems high-ranking enough for their protective services.

Staying on the Rebellion for a moment, the series is bring in Mon Mothma. She’s one of the co-founders of the movement alongside Bail Organa, so it’s quite exciting to see her come into the picture as the somewhat haphazard group becomes more organized. Maybe we’ll see a time when she supported Saw Gerrera, a character who will figure prominently into the next episodes as he investigates an unknown weapon, a.k.a. the Death Star, on Geonosis.

Finally, how about Sabine? Her newly found darksaber is drawing all sorts of attention from her mother and other Mandalorians. She’s going to be challenged. I hope she’s able to use her position to bring her brethren to the Rebel Alliance. Bonus: we get to see some of Kanan helping her improve her skills with the darksaber. She’s going to be a force to be reckoned with. And if you even think about calling her a Mary Sue, so help me…

The back half of season three of Star Wars Rebels debuts on January 7 at 8:30p.m. ET/PT.

Head to the comments or over to Twitter and tell me all your thoughts about this beautiful trailer.

Featured Image: Disney/Lucasfilm

Let’s dissect Rogue One‘s deleted crawl!

